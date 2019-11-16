Fundraiser held for Chapin train crash victims

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The community gathered Saturday morning to raise money for victims of a train crash that happened one week ago.
Three people were hurt when a train and car collided on Walter McCartha Road in Chapin.
While officials have yet to release the names of the three people involved, social media posts have been circulating with the message “Pray for Aleigh, Pray for Gracen, Pray for Sophia.”
Two women who said they know the girls’ families sold signs with their names outside of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church Saturday morning.
"Sofia has come home and she is going through physical therapy. Gracen is due to come out of the hospital sometime this weekend, but she, too, will go straight to physical therapy. The girls will not be back in school for quite some time,” Libby Smith, who helped with the fundraiser, said. “Aleigh is responding really well, but she is still in the hospital and will probably have to go for physical therapy after she gets out too."
Smith said they sold about 50 signs for $20 each. They said all the proceeds will go directly to the girls’ families.
In addition, an account has been set up at First Citizens for donations.
Account info: AGS Aid Fund
Po Box 297 Ballentine, SC 29002
State troopers are still investigating the crash.
