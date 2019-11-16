FIRST ALERT: Weekend Outlook - Rain on Saturday, Sun on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lake Wind Advisory continues until Sunday morning.
Today is an ALERT DAY for areas of rain and windy conditions.
-The wet and soggy weather continues.
-Chilly temperatures will continue. Highs in the 40s.
-Expect the periods of rain to continue through your afternoon.
The rain may get heavy at times, but we are not expecting severe weather.
The strongest storms will stay off the coast, because there is an upper level area of low pressure that will move along that area. This low pressure system is the main driving force behind the showers and periods of rain we are expecting for the remainder of your Saturday.
Rain totals will continue to add up; some areas have already seen over an inch and may see another inch before the system moves away. The highest rain totals will be closer to the coast.
While the rain is falling temperatures will not move very much. We started the day in the 40s and daytime highs will reach the 40s again this afternoon. This is the third day in a row that we have had daytime highs in the 40s.
Temperatures will start to improve Sunday. Clearing is expected Sunday with warmer temperatures as some of the cloud cover begins to decrease.
The warming trend will be apparent during the week as the temperatures climb closer to the average for this time of year.
FIRST ALERT Saturday – Areas of steady rain. Cold. Daytime highs in the upper 40s. Wind gust up to 30mph.
Sunday – Mostly Cloudy AM, Clearing by afternoon. Chilly. Daytime highs in the upper 50s.
Monday - More Sunshine. Warmer. Highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.