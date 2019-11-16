FIRST ALERT: Nicer weather to end the weekend - Still breezy though

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The heavy rain from yesterday has moved out but the wind will continue through the day today. Now it will slowly relax but you will still feel it. More sunshine and highs near 60!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until early Sunday morning. Winds could gust to 30 mph.
· Drier weather is expected this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to near 60.
· High temperatures will warm into the 60s next week. Highs will be near 70 by the end of the week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Morning temperatures in the 40s but with the wind it will feel more like the 30s out there.
This afternoon, with the low pressure that brought us the rain yesterday moving away, we’ll see drier conditions. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. The wind will slowly relax through the day today.
Highs will return to the 60s next week. We could be near 70 by the end of the week.
Today: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight: Drying out with temps falling into the upper 30s to low 40s. Windy at times with gusts to 30 MPH.
Monday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
Wednesday: More sunshine with highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
