Duvall, Middleton to battle for Columbia City Council at-large seat in runoff election

“I think it’s just Economics 101,” Middleton said. “So, again, instead of raising water and sewage taxes and our property millage, let’s think outside of the box. It’s 2019. So how do you bring new investment to the city? So you streamline your business process, you have leaders who understand how business operate how they work and speak the language reach out and bring them here, like every other city. So, that’s going to bring in your A tax, your H tax. It’s going to increase your general budget that goes towards the things that we really care about, which is infrastructure and public safety and schools. So, instead of raising taxes on the people that live, work, and invest here, let’s bring fresh energy and growth and money into the city.”