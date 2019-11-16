Duvall, Middleton to battle for Columbia City Council at-large seat in runoff election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls casting their ballots once again for the at-large Columbia City Council seat.
Incumbent at-large city councilman Howard Duvall and challenger Sara Middleton are headed for an election runoff. Since neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote during the municipal election a few weeks ago, both candidates are telling residents they need your vote come Tuesday.
Since 2015, Howard Duval has been a part of the Columbia city council. As a retiree, he said the reason to vote for him is easy.
“I’m the candidate with some experience in this race. I’ve had a lifetime of experience with municipal government. I’m retired so I can serve the people,” Duvall said.
His challenger, Sara Middleton, a 27-year-old healthcare attorney and businesswoman is making her first run for elected office.
“How do we see the future of Columbia? What do we see us becoming?” Middleton said. “And I think to do that, you do have to have a new vision a modern vision.”
In the Nov. 5 municipal election, Duvall finished on top securing 44% of the vote with Middleton coming in second at 36%.
Duvall said some of his proudest projects include his work on banning e-cigarettes along with revising the all-night permit process for local bars in Five Points.
Middleton said her fresh vision for Columbia is one of growth, sustainability, and prosperity.
So where do the differences between both candidates lie?
“I think it’s just Economics 101,” Middleton said. “So, again, instead of raising water and sewage taxes and our property millage, let’s think outside of the box. It’s 2019. So how do you bring new investment to the city? So you streamline your business process, you have leaders who understand how business operate how they work and speak the language reach out and bring them here, like every other city. So, that’s going to bring in your A tax, your H tax. It’s going to increase your general budget that goes towards the things that we really care about, which is infrastructure and public safety and schools. So, instead of raising taxes on the people that live, work, and invest here, let’s bring fresh energy and growth and money into the city.”
“The quote that my opponent has been using on the TV came out of the work session for the council was discussing how to get revenue from the 70% of the properties and nontaxable entities that don’t pay property tax in the city of Columbia. One of the things that I put on the table, what I think is legitimate because many cities in South Carolina do this, is to look at the return from the water and sewer system,” Duval said.
“If we take a dollar out of property tax, the 30% that pay the property tax pays the dollar. If we take the same dollar out of the water and sewage system for 30% of us that are paying 100% of property tax are paying 10%. So it’s a legitimate transfer. What I would do is set up a special fund in the general fund that would have named projects in it all for public safety to get our police and fire personnel competitive salaries, to get a new fire station, to get things that can be paid for by that special fun for public safety. I think it’s a legitimate thing to study. I think it’s one way that we could get revenue from the nontaxable entities including.”
But one thing both candidates agree on, come Tuesday, they’re asking for you to get out and vote.
Voting will take place Tuesday, Nov.19, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Absentee voting is underway at the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Office, 2020 Hampton Street between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. through Monday, November 18, 2019. For questions regarding absentee voting, please call (803)576-2240, option 2.
You can verify your voter’s registration by clicking here. The official election results for November 5, 2019, can be viewed online by clicking this link. For additional information, please contact the Office of the City Clerk at 803-545-3045 or email cityclerk@columbiasc.net.
