CPD: Argument between 3 people leads to early morning shooting in park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Earlewood Park early Saturday morning.
Officials said three acquaintances were arguing at Earlewood Park around 7 a.m. One of the acquaintances pulled out a gun and used it to hit another man in the head. However, the gun fired a shot and wounded one of the victims during the incident.
Authorities said the people involved do not have permanent addresses and they are looking to gather more information about what started the argument.
Officials believe this was an isolated incident.
