14-year-old arrested, charged in connection with two separate school threats

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with threats made to Hillcrest Middle School and Crestwood High School.
The juvenile is facing with disturbing a school” and threatening of a school charges.
Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis stated that he and his office take these threats very seriously and it can never be assumed that the person making the threats won’t carry them out.
“Our students have a right to learn in a safe and comfortable environment. The families of our students have a right to go about their daily lives trusting that their children are safe and free from harm,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff and the sheriff’s office received numerous phone calls and messages from concerned students, families, and community members regarding the incident.
Sheriff Denis stated that he is considering adding more charges, including domestic terrorism.
The 14-year-old has been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the FBI and the Sumter School District with the investigation.
