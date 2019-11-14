Talk of the Town: Concert, fundraiser coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday’s Talk of the Town features a Dare2Care Fundraiser and an upcoming Christmas concert.
TV personality Leeza Gibbons - originally from Irmo - is the creator of Leeza’s Care Connection. And joining her at tonight’s event - songwriter and best-selling pianist Jim Brickman.
Details on the two events:
Leeza Gibbons’ Dare2Care Fundraiser
Find Your Joy Charity Dinner and Auction
Tonight at 7 p.m.
The Oaks Venue
901 Brookwood Drive, Columbia
$75 (Dinner, Drinks, Performances)
With Musical Savant Brittany Maier
Jim Brickman’s “A Christmas Celebration”
One night only
Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Koger Center for the Arts
Downtown Columbia
$45 - $75
