Talk of the Town: Concert, fundraiser coming to Columbia
By Dawndy Mercer Plank | November 14, 2019 at 6:47 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday’s Talk of the Town features a Dare2Care Fundraiser and an upcoming Christmas concert.

TV personality Leeza Gibbons - originally from Irmo - is the creator of Leeza’s Care Connection. And joining her at tonight’s event - songwriter and best-selling pianist Jim Brickman.

Details on the two events:

Leeza Gibbons’ Dare2Care Fundraiser

Find Your Joy Charity Dinner and Auction

Tonight at 7 p.m.

The Oaks Venue

901 Brookwood Drive, Columbia

$75 (Dinner, Drinks, Performances)

With Musical Savant Brittany Maier

Jim Brickman’s “A Christmas Celebration”

One night only

Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Koger Center for the Arts

Downtown Columbia

$45 - $75

