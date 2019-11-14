Swansea man sentenced to 30 years in connection with drug sting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 35-year-old Swansea man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Officials said evidence determined that James Edgerton, IV, organized the transportation, packaging, and distribution of “significant quantities” of heroin and methamphetamine.
Officials said the drugs were bought in the Atlanta area and brought back to the Columbia area to be distributed by Edgerton and his associates.
Edgerton later told investigators that he bought 15 kilograms of ice from someone in Atlanta. Evidence also showed the Swansea man was responsible for multiple kilograms of heroin transported from the Atlanta area to the Columbia area for distribution.
Edgerton will also serve five years of court-ordered supervision.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.