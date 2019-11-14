S.C. residents can check online to see if they’re getting a $50 rebate check

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has made it easy for residents to find out if they’ll be getting a $50 tax rebate check in the mail.
To do that, simply click here and then hit the “Check my rebate status” button. Then, enter your Social Security number and $50 as the refund amount.
This will tell you if you are set to receive a rebate check and its status.
SCDOR officials expect to have issued 800,000 tax rebate checks by the end of the week.
It comes after South Carolina lawmakers determined that $61 million of the tax dollars generated by the 2018 Mega Millions winner would be used to give rebate checks to qualified taxpayers.
For more information on the rebates, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.