RCSD: Be wary of phone scammers posing as Richland Co. deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of anyone who calls posing as an RCSD deputy.
Officials said the scammer informs the person they’re calling about a warrant for their arrest. However, the scammer says they can have the warrant dismissed if they send payments in gift cards.
Officials with the sheriff’s department said deputies will never contact residents asking for money to have a warrant dismissed.
If you believe you may have been a victim of this scam, please call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000 to file a report.
