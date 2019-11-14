Police: Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ arrested in Conway

CONWAY, S.C (WMBF) – The man suspected of being the Potomac River Rapist has been taken into custody in the Grand Strand, according to Washington, D.C. authorities.
The suspect, Giles Daniel Warrick, was arrested in Conway, DC Metro Police Chief Peter Newsham announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Warrick, 60, of Conway, was booked early Wednesday morning on a fugitive charge. He remains in jail Thursday afternoon under no bond.
The Potomac River Rapist allegedly killed a D.C. intern and raped nine other women over the course of seven years in the 1990s in the D.C. area.
According to the FBI, the suspect’s last victim was 29-year-old Christine Mirzayan, who was killed in the summer of 1998 while walking home from a cookout in Washington.
“He brutally preyed upon and attacked multiple women across our region," Newsham said Thursday. “I can’t begin to imagine what the families have suffered over these 29 years.”
Warrick became a suspect through forensic information and genetic genealogy, authorities said. He spent most of his time living in the D.C. area and had recently moved to South Carolina, according to police.
Newsham said Warrick will be charged with first-degree murder as well as other counts.
