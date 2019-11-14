Mother, grandmother charged in death of handicapped teenager

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a mother and grandmother in connection to the death of a handicapped teenager.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Kynika Green who has been charged with murder in the death of her 16-year-old daughter.
Dasie Green, 64, the teen’s grandmother who also resided in the home, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Their charges stems from an investigation that began earlier this year.
“This is a tragic, tragic situation no matter how you see it,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There were other children in the home. They lost a sister. No winners here.”
Deputies were called to a Beason Road residence on April 30 after receiving a report of a juvenile who had died.
“EMS attempted to revive the teen with CPR but eventually that effort was called off,” OCSO officials said."During a months-long investigation, it was determined the teen had died due to medical neglect."
Investigators said they learned that care instructions and prescriptions went unheeded, according to the warrant.
During a hearing on Wednesday, bond was set on Dasie Green at $15,000 with a 10 percent option while Kynika Green’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.
The sheriff’s office said Kynika Green faces a sentence from 30 years to life in prison, if convicted. Dasie Green’s charge can bring a sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine.
