Marine looking 20 years to return photo album to fellow Marine

PAMLICO COUNTY, NC (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is hoping the community can help him solve a mystery that he’s been trying to uncover for more than 20 years.
Venture Tounsel is a Marine with ten years of active duty service and since the 90's he's had a photo album he found when he bought a storage unit.
He learned the storage unit and items inside used to belong to another Marine who Tounsel believes is named Scott Collier. For decades, he’s been unable to find him to return the memories held fast on the pages of this book.
Tounsel got the book out of a storage locker in Jacksonville after it was sold as a part of an auction. For Tounsel, who was stationed in a place overseas that looks much like the one in the pictures, returning the photo album is something he's been wanting to do.
"I was in Futenma, at Futenma Air Station and that was my first permanent duty station. I was new to it, but most of us were so we were young, having fun and I'm seeing the same thing in that album. I don't know who he is. I see different pictures but I remember the setting, I remember the time, the time hadn't changed, the moment hadn't changed, just different people that's all."
Tounsel is hoping that someone will recognize the photos or the name so he can return the album.
Since the story aired, WITN has had several emails sent to the station with possible tips about Scott Collier. We will share the details of the search once we learn more.
