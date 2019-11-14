Man hospitalized after sleeping outside in below freezing temperatures, inclement weather shelter available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -With brutally cold temperatures overnight this week, a reminder to those who may not have anywhere to go. There’s plenty of space available at the Inclement Weather Center in Columbia. Anyone, 18-years-old and up, is welcome to stay but there are certain steps to take in order to get there.
The Inclement Weather Center is available between November 1 and March 31, anytime it’s 40 degrees or below overnight. Those interested just have to head to the COMET transit station at Laurel and Sumter Streets, between 5:45 and 7:00 p.m., and you’ll be provided with a free ride to the shelter.
It’s operated by the Transitions Homeless Center through a contract with United Way and partnerships with the Salvation Army, which provides free meals and the COMET system, which supplies those free bus rides.
There are 240 beds available each night, only half of which were used Tuesday night – according to Transitions president, Craig Currey – when temperatures were below freezing in some areas of the Midlands.
According to Currey, one man had to be hospitalized after he was found sleeping on the street, that same night. He had been sleeping on a concrete slab and started to feel numbness in his legs, making it hard to stand up. He was treated at the hospital and doing fine now, but the incident serves as an important reminder.
There’s plenty of room at the center so that no one has to sleep on the street when it’s cold outside. There is, however, always a need for volunteers.
“They definitely help. The staff can get through it if they have to, but the volunteers add a more personable-type approach. Again, when your job is to greet people off the bus, which is one that I often do, it kind of sets a tone immediately for people getting off the bus, a positive tone that we want for the Inclement Weather Center that people are welcome, that they’re going to get out of the cold, that they have a safe place for the evening,” Currey said.
The Inclement Weather Center typically needs about 10 volunteers each night for about two hours, and remember, this is only when it’s 40 degrees or below.
Getting enough volunteers can, at times, be challenging.
“It’s that consistency that really matters. A lot of people will come early on. A lot of people come around the holidays, but sometimes by January/February, we really do need the volunteers,” Currey said.
Volunteers help with greeting people, signing people in and checking bags. To sign up click here.
