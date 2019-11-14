Man arrested after authorities found drugs, guns in Sumter home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after authorities found drugs in a home in Sumter.
Dervin Lancaster was taken into custody and charged with the second offense of trafficking more than 100 grams of cocaine, a second offense for trafficking more than four grams of heroin, a second offense for possession of methamphetamine, a second offense for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, a second offense for manufacturing crack cocaine, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Sumter Police Department searched 728 Meadow Circle. During the search, investigators found 140 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, six grams of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.
Collectively, the drugs found in the home hold a street value of $35,000.
Investigators also found four guns and more than $3,500 in cash.
A date for Lancaster’s bond hearing has not been announced at this time.
