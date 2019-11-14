Lexington woman killed in crash that sent her car into a creek

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman died in a crash after her car went into a creek in the middle of the night.
It happened overnight Tuesday on Mill Stream Road near Lee Kleckley Road in Lexington.
April Lafay Smith, 54, of Lexington was driving when her car went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and into a creek, officials said.
She wasn’t found until 1 p.m. Wednesday, when a passerby saw her car and stopped.
Smith died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt, the coroner said.
The accident is still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
