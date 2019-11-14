Lee Correctional officer arrested, fired for sexual misconduct with inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An officer at the Lee Correctional Institute has been arrested for misconduct in office.
Juanita Benbow, 42, is facing first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate charges.
According to the Department of Corrections Police Services, Benbow was having a sexual relationship with an inmate inside the prison dorm where he is housed.
Warrants state Benbow had sexual intercourse with the inmate during the month of September.
Officials say Benbow exchanged numerous text messages with the inmate using WhatsApp.
Benbow was fired after her arrest.
