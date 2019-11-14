I-26 Eastbound reopened following multi-vehicle collision, traffic congested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic on I-26 East at mile marker 107 is moving slowly and still congested after it reopened early Thursday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.
This area of the interstate was closed momentarily to clear the wreckage in the roadway.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says that there was a crash involving eight vehicles.
No major injuries have been reported.
Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect traffic delays.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
