GO RED FOR WOMEN: Midlands woman shares story of survival after suffering two strokes in her 20′s and losing triple-digit weight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Calling all female survivors of heart disease and stroke in the Midlands! We want to hear YOUR story. We know each of you has an incredible story to tell as we gear up for the annual American Heart Association’s Go Red campaign for women. The campaign is a global effort to help women improve not only their health but the health of their families too.
You can join WIS and the Midlands American Heart Association on Thursday at the Hilton Columbia Center from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the Annual Midlands Casting Call. You could have the chance to become one of the 2020 spokeswomen for the Go Red for Women campaign. Like these local women before you, sharing your story and supporting Go Red for Women helps raise awareness, funds, and saves lives right here in the Midlands.
One of the women we met who is telling her story Thursday is 27-year-old Xanna Bailey. She was twenty-three years old when she had a wake-up call, quite literally, via a splitting headache in the middle of the night. It was supposed to be a time of pure happiness for Bailey. She was about to graduate from college and had just gotten engaged, but she found herself at a loss for words.
"I was at home, watching a movie on the couch with my husband and I started to have very intense cramping in the back of my head and base of my neck,” Bailey said. “Almost like a Charlie horse.”
Bailey’s husband, Travis, was a paramedic and quickly began the F-A-S-T test. That stands for Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time to call emergency services. Bailey’s face wasn’t drooping and her arms were steady on both sides. But it was her speech that she couldn’t seem to figure out.
“All those tests were normal,” Bailey said. “I just couldn't find my words."
An E.R. visit confirmed it. Bailey had two strokes. That started a lengthy recovery process.
"I was worried I wouldn't be able to have kids one day,” Bailey said. “I was worried I was gonna somehow become more paralyzed than I was right after this stroke… I was worried I could have more strokes."
When you see her now, you’d never know she was once considered morbidly obese. In the last five years, she has lost 160 pounds and counting.
"There's a lot of obese people in the south, there's a lot of obese people in South Carolina,” Bailey said. “And I was one of them."
Bailey said it's been a journey. It started with learning to listen to what her body needs, not what her mind wants. She had to go from being careless about her health to prioritizing it. And in the middle of it all - it has changed her life.
"My husband says that he was always scared that I could just die,” Bailey said. “Which I know sounds crazy, but once you've had two strokes you know you could. That's something that could happen to you. So now I make every decision knowing I'm living life to the fullest."
Bailey is Going Red to tell HER story and encouraging others to do the same. To RSVP for the casting call, please call 803.806.3022 or email catherine.ramsey@heart.org.
