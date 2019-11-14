Former Gamecocks basketball star turned SRO fired amid allegations of sexual assault of students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County deputy, who happens to be a former star Gamecocks basketball player, has been fired over accusations he sexually assaulted female students at Spring Valley High School.
Jamel Bradley was working as a school resource officer when a student said he made “unwanted sexual advances” toward her on five different occasions in 2018, according to a federal lawsuit filed by that student’s family.
On one occasion, the student accused Bradley of “kissing, touching and fondling” her twice on the same day, in his office.
The lawsuit was filed in October 2018, but Bradley was not fired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department until October 2019.
The lawsuit states RCSD, who is also a named as a defendant, conducted an “internal investigation” instead of reporting the incident to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
According to the lawsuit, that was the “fourth investigation” that looked into “reports of illegal and inappropriate sexualized conduct” against Bradley.
The lawsuit claims RCSD, Richland County School District Two and other defendants knew about Bradley’s “inappropriate actions and/or propensity to harm other minor female students on at least four (4) separate occasions” and failed to take action against him, allowing him to continue to work as a school resource officer.
On Thursday, RCSD confirmed that Bradley was terminated on Oct. 30, 2019. However, officials at the department could not comment further due to pending litigation.
As of Nov. 14, Bradley does not face any criminal charges.
Bradley played basketball for the University of South Carolina from 1999-2002 and is a school record holder.
RCSD is being sued for negligence. Bradley is being sued for violation of due process. RCSD Captain John Ewing is being sued for supervisory liability. Richland County School District Two is being sued for negligence, violation of Title IX and Education Amendments of 1972, negligent hiring, supervision, and retention, breach of fiduciary duty, as well as civil conspiracy.
The previously named parties are all being sued for loss of personal services.
Read the full lawsuit below.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.