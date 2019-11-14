Former Columbia Police chief sentenced to 30 months in prison for weapon, drug charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Randy Scott, the former police chief of the Columbia Police Department, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
The sentence comes after Scott pleaded guilty in August to having a gun and using a controlled substance.
According to court documents, Scott was in possession of firearms and ammunition and used a controlled substance. Those weapons, according to his plea agreement, were carried “in interstate or foreign commerce.”
As part of that plea agreement, Scott was ordered to surrender nine guns which were in his possession along with ammunition for a .22-caliber pistol.
In May, Scott was arrested on federal charges in Florence County after officials found a stolen car outside of a motel in North Carolina.
