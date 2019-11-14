Deputies make quick arrest after shooting at business on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One day after a man opened fire at a business on Two Notch Road, police arrested a suspect.
The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 5500 block of Two Notch Road, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect, 23-year-old Thomas Ryan Massengale, had been a customer at the business in the past, deputies said.
Investigators believe Massengale was upset about a vehicle transfer and was arguing about it with a man at the business when he pulled out a gun and began firing toward several employees.
The man arguing with Massengale was hit by gunfire, deputies said. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but his condition is not yet known.
Though Massengale fled after the shooting, RCSD deputies caught up to him Thursday and, after a brief struggle, arrested him.
Massengale is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Deputies have not named the business where the shooting happened.
