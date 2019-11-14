Cows cast away by Dorian found alive on N Carolina island

A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian ’s storm surge. (Soure: file photo)
November 13, 2019 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 9:45 AM

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (AP) — A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian ’s storm surge.

Cape Lookout National Seashore officials think the stranded cows swam up to 5 miles (8 kilometers) during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month. The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound. When Dorian generated an 8-foot (2-meter) “mini tsunami,” it washed them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.

Seashore spokesman B.G. Horvat told McClatchy news group the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home. He thinks they’ll have to be sedated for the boat trip.

Update on Portsmouth Cow: I have been told relocation back to Cedar Island is pending. :) Would love to get those shots. Can imagine it might be a tad funny seeing a cow on a boat. :)

Posted by Carolina Wild Ones on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

