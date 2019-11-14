Correctional officer arrested for bringing cigarettes, rolling papers into Turbeville Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An officer with the Turbeville Correctional has arrested after bringing cigarettes and rolling papers into the institution.
Arnasia Smith, 25, has been charged with introducing contraband into the prison, as well as, misconduct in office.
On November 13th SCDC Police Service’s conducted a lawful search of Smith and her belongings.
Officers found 200 vacuum-sealed Newport Cigarettes and two vacuum-sealed bags of brown rolling papers in Smith’s possession.
SCDC considers tobacco is to be contraband and stated it a crime to bring it into the institution.
Smith was terminated after her arrest.
