Consumer Affairs Study: SC roads ranked worst in America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Consumer Affairs study has ranked South Carolina roads as the worst in America.
The study analyzed 2019 road conditions by states.
South Carolina came in 1st place as the state with worst roads followed by Louisiana, Hawaii, Rhoad Island, and Delaware.
The study rated Wyoming as the state with the best roads followed by Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana.
The study determined which state had the worst roads by comparing four factors:
- Amount spent per mile of road
- Motor crash fatalities on roads per mile
- Percentage of roads in poor, fair and good condition
- ConsumerAffairs email survey
“Each factor was normalized, rescaled and weighted, which allowed our researchers to assign some data greater or lesser importance,” the Consumer Affairs study reported. “Next, the scores from each factor were combined to produce final scores.”
Click here to view the full study.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.