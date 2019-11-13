14-year-old girl from Georgia may be in SC with 23-year-old man, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Deputies say a 14-year-old runaway from Georgia may be in Greenville with a 23-year-old man, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera, 14, who they say ran away from home, WYFF reported.
Brooklynn is believed to be with Gregory Austin Cline, 23, deputies said.
They said the two may be in the Greenville area in a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW.
Brooklynn has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 126 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call (770) 533-7187.
