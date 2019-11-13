SCHP: Collision in Sumter Co. kills 1 person, injures several others

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An accident on Pinewood Road near Avin Road in Sumter County has killed one person and left several others on Wednesday.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in the collision. However, details regarding what happened are limited.
Officials did not say how many people were injured in the crash, but they did say the injuries were serious. One person hurt in the collision was airlifted to a hospital.
SCHP is still investigating.
