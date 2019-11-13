LMC: More than 300 people contacted for tuberculosis testing after possible exposure

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A group of more than 300 patients, staff members, and visitors were contacted recently to be tested for a possible tuberculosis exposure at Lexington Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” according to hospital officials.
According to LMC spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson, the people who were tested were at the Lexington Oncology Infusion Center on specific days between August 19, 2019, and September 30, 2019.
In total, Wilson said 308 people were contacted for testing including patients, family members, and employees. Officials said those who may have been exposed were called and sent letters to explain what happened and to set up an appointment to be tested for tuberculosis for free.
The hospital worked in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to test each person who may have been impacted. Officials said those who were tested were within one physician practice inside Lexington Medical Park 3 on the hospital’s campus. The incident did not affect the main hospital or any other buildings on the campus.
At this point, officials said there have been no positive tests for active tuberculosis from those who were initially tested.
Wilson said LMC will continue its work with SCDHEC to ensure the health and safety of the community.
