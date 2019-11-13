I-20 west has reopened for traffic following several collisions caused by black ice

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - I-20 westbound has reopened for traffic following six collisions between mile markers 55 and 59 early Wednesday morning.
The collisions occurred due to black ice and this area was temporarily shut down.
No major injuries have been reported according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials ask that drivers plan alternate routes and be on the lookout for emergency personnel working in and responding to this area.
Drivers should use caution as they travel and they should adjust their speed to the road conditions, turn and brake slowly.
Traffic delays are expected.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
