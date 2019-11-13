FIRST ALERT: Tracking temps in the 20s and scattered rain!

Clouds will thicken as we move through the day as an area of low pressure develops to our south. It will travel to the northeast near our coast, giving way to scattered showers by your Thursday afternoon and evening. Pockets of heavy rain are not out of the question Thursday evening. Rain chances will increase to 70% by Thursday evening and night. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s. Most of this activity will be rain, but we’ll watch the forecast closely for you.