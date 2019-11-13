FIRST ALERT: Tracking temps in the 20s and scattered rain!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bundle up! Your Thursday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking more cold weather.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Thursday is an Alert Day!
· Morning temperatures will be cold again. Temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s.
· Scattered showers will move in by Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 70%.
· Rain will likely continue into Friday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs in the low 50s.
· A few showers are possible early Saturday. Drier weather is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend.
· High temperatures will warm into the 60s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Temperatures will start your Thursday in the upper 20s! Make sure you care for your pets, plants and your elderly neighbors. By afternoon, highs will rise into the mid to upper 40s.
Clouds will thicken as we move through the day as an area of low pressure develops to our south. It will travel to the northeast near our coast, giving way to scattered showers by your Thursday afternoon and evening. Pockets of heavy rain are not out of the question Thursday evening. Rain chances will increase to 70% by Thursday evening and night. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s. Most of this activity will be rain, but we’ll watch the forecast closely for you.
Scattered showers will continue into Friday as low pressure moves northeast. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 50s.
A few showers are possible early Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. By Sunday, we’re expecting dry weather with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
The 60s return next week.
Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Cold Again. Overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Alert Day Thursday: Morning temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In (70%).
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Early Showers (30%). Mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the lower 60s.
