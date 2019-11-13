First Alert Forecast: Bitter Cold This Morning! Sunny and Chilly Day Ahead

First Alert This Morning and Thursday Morning For Extremely Cold Temperatures
Arctic cold air has settled over the Southeast today. Very cold temperatures for November can be expected today and Thursday with Lows in the lower to middle 20s and daytime Highs in the 40s.
The super cold air won’t last long as things quickly change. Low pressure will develop in the Gulf of Mexico just south of the Florida panhandle by late tonight and move to the Northeast. The Low will be off our coast by early Friday and take its time moving away from us. Clouds will increasing by Thursday morning and periods of showers/rain will move in by midday and continue on and off through Saturday before skies clear Sunday.
Temperatures will slowly rise into the 50s however, with clouds and rain it will feel wet and raw at times.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Day this morning and Thursday AM for very cold morning lows in the middle 20s
- Showers and rain return midday Thursday and continue through Saturday
- Continued cool with below normal temperatures
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and cold. Highs middle 40s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows lower to middle 20s
Thursday Alert Day AM: Cold start with Low in the middle to upper 20s. Increasing clouds with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs middle to upper 50s. Rain chance 60%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.