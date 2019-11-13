FIRST ALERT: Bundle up! It will feel like the teens Wednesday morning!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! It will feel like the teens early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Lake Wind Advisory continues into early Wednesday morning. Winds could gust to 35 mph.
· Wednesday morning is a First Alert!
· Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will be in the teens. Bundle up the kids at the bus stop.
· Thursday morning is also a First Alert because of the cold weather. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s.
· A few showers are possible Thursday (30%). Rain chances are a bit higher for Friday (50%).
· High temperatures will warm into the 60s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Wednesday morning is a First Alert! A cold front has moved to our east, giving way to the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by Wednesday morning. But when you factor in the winds, it will feel like the teens!! Plan ahead! Care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. A Lake Wind Advisory will continue through early Wednesday morning. Winds could gust to 35 mph.
By Wednesday afternoon, highs will climb only into the mid to upper 40s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
Thursday morning is also a First Alert. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s. Highs will rise into the upper 40s by afternoon. A few showers are possible as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast. Rain chances are around 30% for now.
Scattered showers will continue into Friday. Rain chances are around 50%. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this weekend under partly cloudy skies. More 60s are expected next week.
Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Much Colder. Breezy. Overnight temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chill values in the teens.
Alert Day Wednesday: Morning temps in the mid 20s. Wind chill values in the teens. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly Sunny.
Alert Day Thursday: Morning temps in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%).
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
