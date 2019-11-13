Elton John postpones farewell tour until 2021, including stop in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Elton John’s farewell performance in Columbia has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.
In fact, the rest of the North American dates of his tour have all been postponed until 2021.
The superstar was to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Now, fans will have to wait until 2021, though a specific date has not yet been announced.
“This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” a statement from the singer’s representatives said.
Those who had tickets for the sold-out performance can use those tickets for the postponed date. The new tour dates for 2021 will be announced soon.
“Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support,” the statement said.
The now-postponed Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take audiences through Elton John’s career and share never before-seen photos and videos with fans.
