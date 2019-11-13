CPD releases composite sketch of home burglary and assault suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent home burglary and assault investigation.
On October 30th around 10:30 a.m., a male suspect forced his way into the elderly female’s home on Ardincaple Drive.
The suspect then began physically assaulting the woman.
Officials say the woman was able to defend herself against the attacker. At some point during the incident, she was able to call out to a relative who was in a different room of the home.
The woman, however, did not require medical attention.
The composite sketch, courtesy of SLED may resemble the suspect. They were described as being a thin 20-25-year-old black male, 5’11 and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.
Anyone with information about this incident or the man in the composite sketch is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.