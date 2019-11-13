COMET may be responsible for over $1 million after alleged misuse of Penny Tax funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, new information surrounding the alleged misuse of Penny Tax Program funds in Richland County has been released.
The Comet Bus gets nearly 1/3 of the Penny Tax Funds, and officials say the Department of Revenue’s preliminary audit found that COMET might be responsible for the ineligible use of $1.4 million of funds.
Last week, one lawmaker who saw the preliminary audit said more than $40 million from the Penny Tax Fund had been misspent.
The Chairman of Comet said they might be on the hook for $1.4 million of misspent money. Comet gets $19 million of Penny Tax dollars a year, and the money the preliminary audit said was misspent is less than 2% of the total funds they’ve gotten.
Comet Chairman Ron Anderson said his company disagrees with parts of the findings and is disputing those areas of the audit. However, Comet buses will be able to reclassify the money that the report says was misspent and continue running.
“We are fortunate that we have other streams of money such as bus fare that is unrestricted income and state and federal dollars that have restrictions and we will be able to reclassify if it’s ruled ineligible to be able to say it came from the federal or state pot,” Anderson said.
Anderson wouldn’t specify exactly how the money was misspent, but the SC Supreme Court sided with the Department of Revenue in 2018 saying that the money must be used directly for transportation projects.
“We have two and a half million riders a year and that’s a growing number and we wouldn’t have them if we don’t have operational dollars,” Anderson said.
It’s important to note that the $1.4 million won’t need to be paid back to the Department of Revenue. Instead, the Comet will need to put $1.4 million towards approved areas.
“When we buy a bus, a bus costs roughly $550,000, and the feral government pays for 80% of it and we pay for 20% of it with local funds but we can’t buy a bus if we don’t have that 20%,” Anderson said.
WIS reached out to the SC Department of Revenue for comment about the preliminary audit but officials said they do not publicly release preliminary audit findings and can’t comment at this time.
We’ve been covering the Penny Tax Program since it began seven years ago to fund projects including roads, infrastructure, and public transit. Earlier this month, we told you the SC Department of Revenue is looking into the way Richland County was using the funds from 2013 to 2018 including the money Comet receives.
