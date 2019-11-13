Clemson moves into the top 4 in latest CFP rankings

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The College Football Playoff’s defending national champions are now in the CFP’s Top 4.
Clemson makes its debut among the top four at No. 3 after a 55-10 win over North Carolina State on Saturday. The Tigers (10-0) have now won their fifth straight ACC Atlantic title just over 57 points in their last three games.
The Tigers now set their sights on taking down Wake Forest in hopes of capturing their school-record 22nd straight home win. That game takes place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
At the top of this week’s rankings are the LSU Tigers. Ed Orgeron’s squad defeated Alabama 46-41 in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers were previously ranked No. 2 in last week’s rankings. They’ll face Ole Miss on Saturday.
Ohio State falls one spot to No. 2. The Buckeyes continued their dominant roll against Big 10 opponents with a 73-14 win over Maryland last weekend. They’ll travel to Rutgers on Saturday.
Rounding out the top four is Georgia. The Bulldogs, despite an early loss to South Carolina, jumps into the top four following a 27-0 win over Missouri. Kirby Smart’s team now sets their sights on facing the Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
