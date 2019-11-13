Calhoun County officials searching for missing man last seen on Halloween

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - A man last seen on Halloween is still missing and officials in Calhoun County want the public’s help to find him.
Jeremy Ballew, 36, was last seen walking on Free Moon Circle towards Fall Brand Road sometime on Oct. 31 -- though deputies do not know the time of day he was last seen.
Ballew is a white man who is 6-foot-tall and 200 pounds, deputies said. He has tattoos on his arms, one of which is a cross on the outer bicep of his left arm.
Anyone who sees Ballew or knows where he is should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Tip can also be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).
