Talk of the Town: Jazz - and lots of it - in the Capital City

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today's Talk of the Town, the man considered the number one jazz pianist in the world is coming to town.
Kenny Barron will join the South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble in concert next week. Robert Gardiner is the founder and director of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble. And Reggie Sullivan is the group’s bass player.
The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble is comprised of 18 of the finest jazz musicians, soloists, and band leaders from across the Carolinas and their next concert will feature jazz master Kenny Barron Saturday, November 23 at Johnson Hall at USC. The address is 1014 Green Street in downtown Columbia. The performance is 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and costs $50.
Mr. Barron has appeared on hundreds of albums as a leader and sideman and is considered one of the most influential mainstream jazz pianists since the bebop era. For tickets and more info, go to www.scjazz.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kenny-barron-and-the-sc-jazz-masterworks-ensemble-tickets-71185727427 or call 803-238-7944.
Honored by The National Endowment for the Arts as a 2010 Jazz Master, those with the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble say Kenny Barron has an unmatched ability to mesmerize audiences with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies, and infectious rhythms.
The Los Angeles Times named him "One of the top jazz pianists in the world" and Jazz Weekly calls him, “The most lyrical piano player of our time.”
On a separate note, Robert is also the conductor of the Capital City Big Band, a community ensemble that plays free concerts at churches and retirement centers. They are playing a benefit concert for the Lourie Center on November 17 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $10. Join them for a Sunday afternoon of the Capital City Big Band’s only public performance of the season.
The 20 member band will play big band and swing tunes recognized as standards from the great jazz era. BYO snacks & beverages. Glasses & ice provided. Dancing is optional!
