SCHP investigating fatal crash on McCords Ferry Road near Patterson Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday on McCords Ferry Road/ US 601 near Patterson Circle.
Neither the driver nor the passenger of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt. Both were injured and taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
The driver of the 2002 Honda 2-door Accord not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was traveling south on US 601 and the driver of the Honda was traveling north.
The crash occurred when the driver of the Honda crossed the center line and hit the driver of the pickup truck.
The collision remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
