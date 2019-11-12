Residents say more safety precautions needed after Chapin train crash injures three

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A train crash involving a car left three people injured over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday around 9:30 a.m. Walter McCartha Road in Chapin where officials said the car was traveling when it was hit on the railroad tracks.
Officials haven’t released the names of the three people injured, but there has been an outpouring of support and prayers on Facebook.
Representative Nathan Ballentine, who represents Chapin, said the community is heartbroken and said crossings need more safety measures to prevent something like this happening again.
There aren’t any gates or lights at the railroad crossing on Walter McCartha Road. There is only a stop sign.
Alison Meetze, who has lived in Chapin for 20 years, said s it’s not enough to keep people safe.
“We just don’t go over them. Or if we have to, we sit there for a very long period of time because the trains don’t. By the time you hear them, it’s too late or you have to move very fast,” Meetze said.
She said this crash reminds her of another deadly crash that happened in 2008 on Lynn McCartha Road, which is less than half a mile away from Saturday’s accident.
“I was both shocked and kind of not shocked at the same time, if that makes sense, that it happened again, that they still haven’t put gates up,” Meetze said. “And how many more times is it going to have to happen before they do or they start to care?”
Representative Ballentine said that he spoke with CSX, the company that operates this railroad. CSX told Ballentine it’s up to the owner of the road to maintain the safety devices.
“My son is 10 years old and, whenever he starts driving, I don’t want him to be in the situation where he’s afraid to drive in certain areas. I will teach him all I can to make him safe, but sometimes you need the extra safety precautions too,” Meetze said.
Representative Ballentine said SCDOT doesn’t operate Walter McCartha Road. But he said he’s asking officials to put more safety measures in place to make sure that this accident is the last one and that residents feel safe when crossing.
A prayer was held for three women yesterday at Chapin United Methodist Church, as the community continues to rally together in support of their recoveries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.