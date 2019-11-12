RCSD ends search for suspect with suspended license plate

By Jazmine Greene | November 11, 2019 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 10:09 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have ended the search for a suspect who had a suspended license plate.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. this evening.

According to officials, an RCSD deputy ran a license plate that came back as suspended near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Interstate 77.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver took off. A short vehicle chase ensued before it ended at Clifton and Drake streets.

The suspect fled on foot into the woods. A perimeter was established, but the search was unsuccessful.

It is unclear if RCSD will resume searching the suspect tomorrow.

