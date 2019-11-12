RCSD ends search for suspect with suspended license plate

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have ended the search for a suspect who had a suspended license plate.
The incident began around 8:45 p.m. this evening.
According to officials, an RCSD deputy ran a license plate that came back as suspended near the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Interstate 77.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver took off. A short vehicle chase ensued before it ended at Clifton and Drake streets.
The suspect fled on foot into the woods. A perimeter was established, but the search was unsuccessful.
It is unclear if RCSD will resume searching the suspect tomorrow.
