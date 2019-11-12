Myrtle Beach City Council denies request to bring swingers club to city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After the city planning commission gave a negative recommendation, the Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously denied a request to open a swingers club.
The motion to deny was made at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Last month, a proposal was made by Amber Armour to add a definition for a swingers club to the zoning code and to allow for such a club in the city’s wholesale/manufacturing district, which is primarily on Seaboard Street.
Armour addressed the council during Tuesday’s meeting, saying the term swingers club was a misrepresentation of what she and a co-owner were going for.
According to Armour, the establishment was to be an adult social club that would cater to couples while providing dancing and “nothing but a big party.”
She added the club would also accommodate those who “decide to go to a bathroom.”
“That is up to them,” she said.
According to the North Carolina co-owner, around 5,000 of their members are from Myrtle Beach. On average, 20 couples visit the location in Fayetteville on the weekends.
The N.C. club owner said the club there is BYOB and they have been in business for years. He added they also have a great reputation with the Fayetteville police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.