Gamecocks’ Boston named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It hasn’t taken long for South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston to gain the attention of those around the Southeastern Conference.
After two games, the 6-foot-5 forward has been a force on both sides of the ball for the Gamecocks earning her the SEC Freshman of the Week award.
Boston is averaging 13 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7.5 blocks per contest after helping Carolina pick up wins over Alabama State and No. 4 Maryland. In her first contest with the Gamecocks, Boston posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 blocks, which is the first time that has happened in a college debut in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history. She also became the seventh Gamecock to record a triple-double in program history.
Boston and the Gamecocks return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Dayton. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen online at ESPN+.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.