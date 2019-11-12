Gamecocks’ Boston named SEC Freshman of the Week

Boston is averaging 13 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7.5 blocks per contest after helping Carolina pick up wins over Alabama State and No. 4 Maryland. In her first contest with the Gamecocks, Boston posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 blocks, which is the first time that has happened in a college debut in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history. She also became the seventh Gamecock to record a triple-double in program history.