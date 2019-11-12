First Alert Forecast: MAJOR Cold Snap! Temperatures Lowest Since Last Winter!

First Alert Wednesday Morning and Thursday Morning For Extremely Cold Temperatures
A strong cold front will move through the state by tonight, this will bring Arctic cold air into the Midlands. We’ll see an area of rain and showers this mooring through afternoon. It will become windy with gust up to 30mph and temperatures will start to fall by afternoon. It will start to feel cold and raw by sunset.
Overnight lows by Wednesday morning will be from 23-38 degrees. This is extreme cold for us at any time in the winter, let alone November.
Temperatures will slowly rise by late week into the 50s and lows Near 40. Low pressure develops to our South by Thursday…it will be off our coast Thursday night into Friday giving us a chance of showers both days.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Day Wednesday AM and Thursday AM for very cold morning lows in the middle 20s
- Showers and rain this morning through afternoon
- Sunny and cold Wednesday. 20+ degrees below normal
Forecast:
Today: Showers and rain through afternoon…clearing breezy and turning colder during the day. Highs upper 50s early then falling during the day. Rain chance 90%
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows lower to middle 20s
Wednesday Alert Day: Sunny and cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Highs in the upper 40s
Thursday Alert Day: Mostly clear and cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Increasing clouds during the day with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s
