86-year-old woman killed in crash in Newberry County

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver of a pickup truck has died after crashing into a tree in rural Newberry County.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 on Count Sausage Road.
Betty Stuck, 86, of Newberry, was driving a truck west on Counts Sausage Road when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, officials said.
Stuck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Newberry County Coroner said Stuck died of blunt force trauma.
The coroner also said Stuck was “not wearing her seat belt properly.”
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating.
