Vintage Market Days comes to SC State Fairgrounds
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 11, 2019 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 4:39 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get a jump start on your holiday shopping with the Vintage Market Days at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The market runs the weekend of Nov. 22 to 24 and promises 100 vendors selling furniture, home decor, clothing and jewelry, art and more.

Organizers say there will be live music and plenty of food trucks at the event.

Tickets are $15 for the entire weekend if bought in advance. Shoppers can also get a $10 ticket for entrance Saturday and Sunday.

