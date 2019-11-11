UofSC suspends Lambda Chi fraternity after hazing investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fraternity at the University of South Carolina has been suspended after university officials found evidence of hazing.
Starting Nov. 11, Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity has been suspended from UofSC’s campus until at least August 2023.
An investigation done by the university found evidence of member hazing within Lambda Chi, officials said.
A UofSC spokesman offered the following statement:
The university’s decision was supported by the national Lambda Chi Alpha organization, whose board of directors voted to suspend the UofSC chapter on Nov. 10.
“The Board of Directors took this action in response to the chapter’s repeated violations of operational and conduct policies,” said Troy Medley, chief executive officer, Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. “We greatly appreciate the University’s partnership and hope to return to the campus in a few years with a new group of young men who are committed to following our laws and living by our oaths and obligations and who seek to create an organization dedicated to service and leadership.”
Fraternity members who lived in Greek Village will be assigned alternative housing.
No one from the Epsilon-Psi chapter at UofSC can represent Lambda Chi and they cannot gather as Lambda Chi, the national organization said.
On UofSC’s website, the school keeps a public record of reported violations of each school organization, thanks to the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act. Click or tap here to view that list.
