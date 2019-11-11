Third man arrested in connection with deadly Newberry Co. community center shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A third man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at the Hartford Community Center.
Curtis Ladarius Tydrecus Graham, 20, was arrested Monday for his involvement in a shootout that took place at an illegal party.
According to deputies, a fight between two people took place at the community center on Oct. 27. The pair were kicked out of the community center by security personnel into a crowded parking lot. Moments later, officials say Brandon Joiner was struck in the leg by a bullet and Jared Singley received gunshot wounds that proved fatal.
At some point, Graham also fired numerous rounds.
An extensive follow-up investigation helped authorities identify Graham. Warrants for Graham were issued Thursday.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, with help from SLED agents, began searching for Graham Thursday night but were unsuccessful in locating him.
Officials say Graham contacted an attorney and turned himself in Monday morning.
Graham was to the Newberry County Detention Center and booked. He is awaiting a bond hearing on charges of attempted murder and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the investigation will continue and more arrests are anticipated, especially for obstruction.
“Numerous people knew about who was doing the shooting, but consciously chose not to tell investigating law enforcement officers,” said Sheriff Foster. “Equally disturbing, we had people threatening witnesses not to talk to officers. We are now looking into the identity of those people and we will seek justice. Enough is enough. We have to stop those that are creating chaos in our communities and we also have to stop those that empower them.”
SLED forensic labs are continuing to work with the Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office regarding details in the case.
Anyone information regarding this incident is encouraged to leave a tip through the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office web site or call 1-803-321-2222.
