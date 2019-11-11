Number of accidental infant deaths in Lexington County reaches five year high

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The number of infants in Lexington County who have died from suffocation related to unsafe sleeping habits is at a five year high, according to the county’s coroner.
Margaret Fisher said so far this year, eight infants have died. All but one of those deaths can be tied to co-sleeping or a cluttered crib.
In 2015, the same year Fisher took office, there were seven infant deaths. In 2016, there were two deaths. In 2017 and 2018 the county recorded five infant deaths.
“We actually had two baby deaths within 20 minutes of each other and that is unheard-of for any county and it’s just heartbreaking,” Fisher said. “The first responders that had to deal with that are still reeling from the effects of that.”
An investigation is launched anytime there is an infant death and it is spearheaded by Fisher’s child death task force. If parents agree, it usually involves a reenactment, in which parents walk through what they did in the time leading up to the infant’s death.
“Sometimes when we’re doing a reenactment, you see on their face they realize, oh wow, this is what happened and you don’t think about it until it happens to you,” Fisher said.
Often, the parents or caretakers are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to Fisher. But other times, new parents who find themselves exhausted end up making a bad decision.
“We see a lot of parents who are just overwhelmed with having a baby, having other children, with trying to work full time jobs and trying to get back in the workforce, they’re just tired and they make a mistake and those are the worst ones,” Fisher said.
She points to the “ABCs” to remember the proper way to put an infant to sleep. The child should always be alone, sleep on its back and clear its crib of any blankets or toys that may pose a hazard.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has investigated five infant deaths so far this year. It sees many of the same tragedies Fisher’s office experiences.
“It does come all down to making the correct choices,” said Deputy Coroner Ann Neeley. “It’s about what’s safest for your baby, not necessarily what’s most convenient for you.”
Infants can roll over when placed in an adult’s bed and are unable to lift or turn their heads to breathe. As a result, it can take only a matter of seconds for their airways to be cut off.
“They only breathe through their nose and their airway is the size of their pinky finger,” Neeley said. “All that has to happen is their nose press up against a pillow, or a sheet, or even a parent for them to not be able to breathe.”
Both women warn mothers against breastfeeding in bed, as the exhaustion that comes with new motherhood is often enough for one to dose off.
“If you’re breast feeding and you fall asleep, we’ve seen a lot of parents lose their infants that way,” Neeley said. “Don’t lay your baby on its stomach on your chest because again, a small shift in its head and there’s the potential its air is cut off.”
Both women said culture can also play a role in co-sleeping habits, as some consider sleeping with an infant a bonding experience. They also encourage parents to speak up to grandparents, babysitters or any other caretakers to let them know how they want their child put to sleep.
So far, none of the infant deaths in 2019 have resulted in criminal charges.
