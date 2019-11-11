FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain for Tuesday, then the coldest air of the season moves in!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking the coldest air of the season by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A strong cold front brings rain to the area Tuesday. Rain chances are around 90%.
· Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Winds will gust to 35 mph.
· The winds will usher in the coldest air of the season by Wednesday morning.
· Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will be in the teens. That’s why Wednesday is a First Alert.
· Thursday morning is also a First Alert because of the cold weather. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s.
· A few showers are possible late Thursday into Friday.
· High temperatures will warm into the 60s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be fairly mild, with low temperatures in the 50s.
A strong cold front will move in from the northwest Tuesday, giving way to a cold rain. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Most of the rain will move in through the morning into the early/mid afternoon. Some heavier downpours are possible at times. Rain chances are around 90%. As the front continues pushing farther east through the day, we’ll decreasing showers and clouds. Then, our temperatures will start to plummet. (In fact, the colder air will likely move in behind the rain, so at this time, we’re expecting rain for your Tuesday.)
Temperatures will likely be warmest early in the day Tuesday. We’re expecting highs in the 50s. But once the front passes by, we’ll see temperatures falling into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. By late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, it will be even colder. (Also, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Winds could gust to 35 mph.)
Heads up! Wednesday morning is a First Alert. Temperatures will start the day in the mid 20s. Wind chill values will be in the teens! Plan ahead, and care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. Afternoon highs will climb only into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
Thursday morning is also a First Alert. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s. Highs will rise into the low 50s by afternoon. A few late day showers are possible. Rain chances are around 30%.
An isolated shower is possible Friday (20%.) Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Highs will be in the 50s and 60s this weekend. More 60s are expected next week.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Overnight temperatures in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Cold Rain (90%). Highs in the mid/upper 50s, then temps will fall into the 40s by afternoon.
Alert Day Wednesday: Morning temps in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly Sunny.
Alert Day Thursday: Morning temps in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the low 50s. Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible (30%).
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs near 60.
